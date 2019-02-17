|
William (Bill) H. Jolly, Jr.
Tallahassee - William (Bill) H. Jolly, Jr. of Tallahassee, Florida, died Jan. 7, 2019 at the age of 78 in Jacksonville, FL. Bill was born in Huntington, TN, on January 11, 1940, to Frances Louise and William Howard Jolly. Bill played football at Middle Tennessee State University and later graduated from Murray State University in Kentucky, where he was a member of PKA fraternity. He then served in the Army for six years, retiring in 1970. Bill spent his career in manufacturing management. He was a man of incredible talent and had the ability to fix anything and build everything. His free time was spent fishing, hunting at his hunting camp, spending time at the coast, and going on many cruises with his family. Bill is survived by his sons, William H. Jolly, III (Rebecca); Andrew P. Jolly (Cathy); daughter, Lyndsey Jolly Sullivan (Josh); longtime beloved partner, Brenda Granthum; her daughter, Kristen Collier (Ronnie); brothers, Butch Jolly and Ted Jolly; and eight treasured grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Mildred Lou Jolly Dean and Wanda Jolly Thomas. In lieu of flowers, celebrate Bill's love of life by taking your family out for a day of fishing or hunting or enjoying a meal on the coast. A memorial service will be held on February 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM, Tallahassee National Cemetery, 5015 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL 32311
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 17, 2019