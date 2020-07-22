William H. PompeyTallahassee, FL - William Hamilton "Bill" Pompey, 75, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul AME Church Cemetery, Chaires. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Mr. Pompey was a retired truck driver for Florida Rock and the former owner-operator of Amelia Tours, a charter bus business. He was a die hard Rattler fan. Survivors include his wife, Mae Louise Johnson Pompey; sons, Walter (Alisha) Ross and Delvon "Troy" (Wyshanta) Pompey; daughters: Glenda Pompey, Darline (Kenneth) Brockman and Felicia Gilyard; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.