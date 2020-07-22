1/1
William H. Pompey
William H. Pompey

Tallahassee, FL - William Hamilton "Bill" Pompey, 75, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul AME Church Cemetery, Chaires. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Mr. Pompey was a retired truck driver for Florida Rock and the former owner-operator of Amelia Tours, a charter bus business. He was a die hard Rattler fan. Survivors include his wife, Mae Louise Johnson Pompey; sons, Walter (Alisha) Ross and Delvon "Troy" (Wyshanta) Pompey; daughters: Glenda Pompey, Darline (Kenneth) Brockman and Felicia Gilyard; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
JUL
25
Graveside service
02:00 PM
St. Paul AME Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.Uncle was loving person he could make laugh we loved him .Greg , Pat
Patricia pompey
Family
July 23, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Enjoyed the time I spent with Mr. Pompey at the Village. Great caring family.
Dee Rush
July 22, 2020
God Bless this Family.
