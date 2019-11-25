|
|
William Hadley
Tallahassee - William "Teto" Hadley, 76 a retired Chef of Tallahassee, FL peacefully passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. Mr. Hadley was a graduate of the 1963 Class of FAMU High School.
He leaves to cherish his memory, Children, Tiffany, Lettie, Sarah, Shelia, Vivian, Ashley, Kevin, William (Shanna), Melvin, Lloyd, Antonio; Siblings, Joe (Joan) Hadley, Elizabeth Newell, Brenda Broomfield; Longtime Best Friend, Alfred Thurman; Devoted Cousin, Fred Charles Hadley; 15 Grands and a host of relatives and friends.
A viewing will be held at Strong and Jones Chapel on Wednesday November 27, 2019 from 11 am to 7 pm.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019