Memorial Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
4665 Thomasville Road
Tallahassee, FL
Inurnment
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:30 PM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
5015 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee - William Hajdukiewicz, 89, of Tallahassee, FL died on May 7, 2019.

He was born on July 5, 1929, in Freeport, PA, to Bronislaw and Genevieve Hajdukiewicz. A graduate of Clarion University, Clarion, PA, and Mississippi State University, Starkville, MS, he married his beautiful bride, Jane Gromo, on June 14, 1958, in Pittsburgh, PA.

William retired from a long career in education in the public schools of Miami-Dade County, FL and was an esteemed member of the Science and Mathematics Faculty at Miami-Dade University for 36 years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jane, and his two sons Mark (Marcy) Hajdukiewicz and Richard (Cloris) Hajdukiewicz, along with three grandchildren, Logan, Nia, and Olivia Hajdukiewicz, all of Tallahassee, FL; brother, Leo (Arleen) Hajdukiewicz of Monroeville, PA; sister, Wanda Patla of Jeannette, PA; and sister in law, Joan Hajdukiewicz of Freeport, PA.

William was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Anthony Hajdukiewicz, and brother in law, Paul Patla.

A Memorial Mass will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 4665 Thomasville Road in Tallahassee, at 11:00 am on May 17, 2019, with inurnment to follow at the Tallahassee National Cemetery, 5015 Apalachee Parkway at 2:30 pm.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 12 to May 15, 2019
