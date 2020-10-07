William Henry BarnesTallahassee - William Henry Barnes 83, died Tuesday, October, 6, 2020.Funeral service will be 11 AM Saturday, Philadelphia P.B. Church with burial at Culley's Meadowwood & Memorial Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, October 9, 2020 from 11 AM to 6 PM at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.He was a member of Bethel A.M.E. Church where he served on usher board # 1.He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 50 years S. Jean Baker Barnes; three children, William A. (who preceded him in death), Melody M. Barnes Jacobs (William) and Lyric L. Barnes; sister, Betty Ruth Johnson; aunt, Mozella Williams; sisters-in-Law, Doris Barnes and Nathalee Barnes; six grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.