William "Bill" Herring
Tallahasse - William "Bill" Herring, 75, of Woodville, FL passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL. He is survived by his wife, Jane Herring and his children Chris Herring, Hoyt Herring and Charlene Hill. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church Woodville on August 17 at 10:30 a.m. with funeral services starting at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to First Baptist Church Woodville, 9500 Woodville Highway, Tallahassee, FL 32305. David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel are assisting the family with arrangements. (850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 10, 2019