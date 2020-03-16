|
William Howell Edwards
Madison - William Howell Edwards, 93 Madison, passed away peacefully at home March 14, 2020. A lifelong resident, born and raised in Madison, Fl. to Emmitt and Georgia Edwards. He left the Class of '45 to serve in the U.S. Navy aboard a transport ship in the south pacific from 1944-1947. Returning from WWII, he graduated from Madison High School with the Class of '48.
Howell had a 37 year career with Florida Power Corporation at the Suwanee River Plant. He met and married a newly recruited high school teacher, Carolyn Adams beginning their love story that lasted over 63 years before her death. Their life revolved around family, church, helping friends and serving the community.
Howell was an active member and trustee of First Baptist Church, a man of few words but much action. A lifelong volunteer of the Madison Fire Department and Fl Auxiliary Highway Patrol. He served as Scoutmaster of Troop 606 leading and developing young men, enjoying the outdoors on many camping trips and Philmont. A passion for fishing and wildlife, he raised ducks and donated the profits to North Florida Junior College Scholarship Fund.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Edwards, sister, Annie Edwards Abshire. He is survived by his brother, John Edwards (Wannelle) Daytona Fl, children, Elizabeth Edwards Spradley (Jack) Jacksonville Fl, William Howell Edwards Jr (Diane) Marietta Ga, grandchildren, Daniel Edwards Atlanta Ga, David Edwards (Melissa) Atlanta Ga and Will Edwards Marietta Ga.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 17 at Oakridge Cemetery, Madison FL. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to First Baptist Church, 134 SW Meeting St., Madison, Fl, 32340.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020