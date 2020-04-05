|
William Hulen "Bill" Adams
Perry - William Hulen "Bill" Adams, 78, of Perry, FL passed away on April 3, 2020 at home after an extended illness. He was born on Easter Sunday (April 13) of 1941 in Freeport, Florida, but his family soon moved to Pensacola where he lived throughout childhood. The son of a mechanic father and homemaker mother, Mr. Adams learned the importance of hard work and education during his formative years. He had a newspaper route and did odd jobs at his brother's car lot throughout childhood and made excellent grades while attending Pensacola's public schools. He was a 1959 graduate of Pensacola High School, where he played football for the undefeated 1958 State Champion PHS Tigers. Many years later in 2009, he was delighted to visit with the PHS team when they stopped in Perry on their way to the state championship game in Orlando, which they won for their first state title in 50 years. After high school, Mr. Adams worked his way through the University of Florida, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy in 1963. He then went into partnership with L.E. "Ervin" Andrews of Starke, Florida. In 1965, he moved to Perry to open Andrews Drugs of Perry and Perry Plaza Shopping Center and quickly fell in love with the people of Taylor County and served them through his work at the drug store for 47 years. He built a very successful business but found the most joy in the love he had for his employees and customers and getting to know each of them on a personal level. Mr. Adams was a devout Christian of the Baptist faith and was a longtime deacon and Sunday school teacher at the First Baptist Church of Perry, which he supported by tithing throughout the time he worshiped there. He was also a generous financial supporter of many other organizations and individuals throughout the community but was never interested in receiving accolades for it. As a young businessman, he was active in the Perry Jaycees, eventually serving as President and was a longtime member of the Perry Elks Lodge. He was also a loyal fan and supporter of the Taylor County High School football team and was a Bulldogs season ticket holder for 55 years as well as being a die-hard fan and longtime football season ticket holder of the Florida Gators. His favorite hobby was fishing, and he was an expert fisherman, enjoying many days on the Gulf of Mexico, St John's River, Suwannee River and many other streams and lakes in the region. He was particularly skilled at throwing a cast net and netted many thousands of mullet over the years. He also enjoyed gardening, raising cattle and driving his Ford tractor around the acreage behind his home. He had a wonderful sense of humor and an encyclopedic memory for jokes and loved to laugh as often as possible. Mr. Adams was pre-deceased by his parents, Joel Shafter and Sallie McCart Adams of Pensacola and his beloved daughter, Sheri Kaye Adams Spradley of Perry. He is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Linda B. Adams of Perry, daughter Laurie Adams (Joe) Brenner of Perry, son William Jackson "Jack" Adams of Jacksonville, grandchildren Marcus S. Spradley of Tallahassee, Brett S. Spradley of Perry, Blaine H. (Taylor) Brenner of Perry, Ross Brenner of Perry and Caroline E. Adams of Jacksonville, great granddaughters Ema Grace Brenner and Memphis Kaye Brenner, both of Perry. Due to the national crisis caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, Mr. Adams was laid to rest at a private funeral service held on April 5th. Those who wish to pay tribute to him through gifts are encouraged to donate generously to Big Bend Hospice or the .
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020