Services
Memorial service
Monday, May 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
5015 Apalachee Parkway
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Norsworthy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William I. Norsworthy Jr.


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William I. Norsworthy Jr. Obituary
William I. Norsworthy Jr.

Tallahassee - William I. Norsworthy Jr. (Bill), 65, died peacefully at his home on May 13, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was born July 14, 1953 in Beaufort, South Carolina.

Bill retired from the U.S. Army in 1994 after serving honorably for 24 years, and from Florida State University Housing Department in 2017.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Norsworthy; his children, Crystal Lingao (Jay) of Greensboro, NC, Heather Laird, and Ryan Laird; his sisters, Linda Brennan of Sevierville, TN, Sandi Hall of Dublin, TX, Jimmi Leigh Dirnbauer; his brothers, Brad and Tom Norsworthy; his grandchildren, Brieana Lingao, Julio Lingao, Brittany Lingao, and Tatum Loper. He is also survived by his stepmother, Ellen Bradley, and his beloved dog Izzy.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents William I. Sr. and Kathryn Norsworthy.

A memorial service will be held at Tallahassee National Cemetery, 5015 Apalachee Parkway on Monday, May 20 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.