William I. Norsworthy Jr.
Tallahassee - William I. Norsworthy Jr. (Bill), 65, died peacefully at his home on May 13, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was born July 14, 1953 in Beaufort, South Carolina.
Bill retired from the U.S. Army in 1994 after serving honorably for 24 years, and from Florida State University Housing Department in 2017.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Norsworthy; his children, Crystal Lingao (Jay) of Greensboro, NC, Heather Laird, and Ryan Laird; his sisters, Linda Brennan of Sevierville, TN, Sandi Hall of Dublin, TX, Jimmi Leigh Dirnbauer; his brothers, Brad and Tom Norsworthy; his grandchildren, Brieana Lingao, Julio Lingao, Brittany Lingao, and Tatum Loper. He is also survived by his stepmother, Ellen Bradley, and his beloved dog Izzy.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents William I. Sr. and Kathryn Norsworthy.
A memorial service will be held at Tallahassee National Cemetery, 5015 Apalachee Parkway on Monday, May 20 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 17, 2019