William Ingram "Bill", age 94, of Tallahassee passed away on November 10, 2020.He was preceded in death by two of his children, William R. Ingram, Jr. and Nancy Gail Ingram. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Lena Blanche Ingram; his daughter, Jane Ingram Blackwell (Duey Blackwell); daughter-in-law, Jean Hay Ingram; five grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.Bill was born in Miami but grew up in Pelham Georgia. With a strong curiosity for airplanes, at the age of 14 he built a true to scale airplane glider in his backyard. After graduating high school Bill attended Dahlonega North Georgia College.Knowing he was interested in flight aviation, he enlisted in the Naval Air Force. After serving his country he continued to follow his aviation passion and became a licensed aircraft mechanic at Emory Riddle in Miami. There he also attained a licensed instructor certification. With a new family living in Miami he worked For Pan-American World Airways as a mechanic while attending the University of Miami. Without the funds to afford an automobile, he would ride his bicycle to work and home.Bill later moved his family to Moultrie Georgia where he taught aviation at Spence airbase. There he wrote his own curriculum and educated aspiring pilots from all over the world in basic aircraft physics. He was a "natural at teaching" according to his students and was the first teacher to have a yearbook dedicated in his honor.In 1956 he moved his family back to Miami and became a certified pilot flight engineer with Pan-American World Airways. From the DC3 to the famed Boeing 747, he flew for 35 years. With his love of travel and history he was able to take his wife and three children to many international destinations. The family lived in Germany for several years where he flew the Berlin Corridor during the Cold War.After retiring he and his wife moved to Tallahassee to be close to their children. Thirty four years of retirement allowed him an opportunity to design and build his dream home. He enjoyed cruising, gardening, golf, playing the piano and being active in his church, Thomasville Road Baptist. There for more than 30 years he and his wife made many precious memories with dear friends.Bill never lost his curiosity and love of history, an avid reader. His wife would say he was happiest when he was with his family and grandchildren. Most will remember Bill for his sense of humor and sharp wit. He always enjoyed sharing his lifetime of "true" stories about his amazing adventures and world travels.A memorial service will be held at Culley's at a later date. For those who are unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on Culley's Facebook page. To view an online guestbook and leave condolences, go to