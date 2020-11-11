Deacon William JeffersonTallahassee - Deacon William Jefferson, 97, went home to be with the Lord on November 7, 2020. He worked at Capital City Country Club for 45 years. Deacon Jefferson was married to the late Leola Williams Jefferson. Deacon Jefferson was a member of Trinity M. B. Church.Deacon Jefferson is survived by his four children, Nancy J. Godette, William (Raquel) Jefferson Jr., Richard H. Jefferson and Paula J. (William Jr.) Hutchinson; fourteen grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren and six great, great grandchild; two brothers,John Jefferson and Dennis Jefferson; a sister, Pinkie Felder; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Graveside service will be 1 P.M. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Clifford Hill Cemetery.