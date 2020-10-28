William Junious Seaton, Sr.Tallahassee, FL - William Junious Seaton, Sr., 68, of Tallahassee passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Sunday in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Saturday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A shipping and receiving supervisor at TMH, William had also worked in Building Services at FSU and with Bio-Chemical Cleaning Co. He was a 1969 graduate of Howard Academy High, Monticello. Survivors include his wife, Vivian Farmer Seaton; sons: Doug (Nikki), Aundray Dewania, William Seaton, Jr., and Quentin Farmer; daughters: Hanita Seaton, April and Brandi Farmer; mother, Vera Hargrett Crummedy; brothers: Joe D. Jr. and Yul Seaton, Harold Matthews and Reginald Walker; sister, Laura Jo (Andre) Ragin; mother-in-law, Jennie Simmons; nine grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.