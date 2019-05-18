|
William "Bill' Langston
Lamont - William "Bill' Langston, 81 of Lamont, FL passed away at home on May 14, 2019. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 58 years Diana Richmond Langston, sons; Charles Langston (Karen), William Langston II (Sherri), and Scott Langston, four grandchildren, two great grandchildren, three sisters, and two brothers. Bill is preceded in death by his parents Arnold and Ruby (Allman) Langston, a brother and two sisters. He retired from the State of Florida as a Computer Networking Technician. Bill was the patriarch of the family and taught his children to work hard and take time to rest. He loved to fish and never met a stranger. Bill understood a new friend was only a conversation away. He will be remembered as a loving and sweet husband, father and friend.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the Piedmont Park Alliance Church located at 3210 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee, FL 32308. Reverend Christopher Greaves to officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to ICS Cremation and Funeral Home.www.icsfuneralservices.com
