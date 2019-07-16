|
|
William M. " Bill" Corley
Tallahassee - William M. (Bill) Corley, 97, died Friday, July 12, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Presbyterian Church, 3158 Shamrock S., Tallahassee. FL 32309, or Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Opal Davis Corley. He is survived by two children, Barbara Robinson (and husband Brian) and Marcie Doolittle. Three grandchildren, Jason Vanderhaden (and wife Amy), Matt Larkin (and wife Elena) and Amber Larkin; and five great-grandchildren, Tyler Vanderhaden (and wife Jenna), Victoria Vanderhaden, and Maya, William and Iris Larkin. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Betty Jenkins and Alma Jackson; his niece, Paula Holder, and many other nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 12PM on Thursday, July 18th, 2019 at MeadowWood Memorial Park ( 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 16, 2019