Services
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
700 Timberlane Road
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 893-4177
Memorial service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
700 Timberlane Road
Tallahassee, FL 32312
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Rush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William McKinley "Mack" Rush Jr.


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William McKinley "Mack" Rush Jr. Obituary
William "Mack" McKinley Rush Jr.

Tallahassee - Mack Rush (officially William McKinley Rush Jr.) lived from February 4, 1947 to April 29, 2019. He proudly grew up in Tallahassee's Bond neighborhood, graduated from Lincoln High School in 1965, and served in the US Marine Corps. With degrees from Florida A&M University (business) and Florida State University (interior design), Mack's life was full of photography, gadgets, yard work, and pecans. He was preceded in death by his wife Theresa Rush and is survived by his daughters Dionne Holloman (Tanner) and Keena Mosley (Dino); son Omari Rush; sisters Lynette Darity, Brenda Smith, and Pam Davis (Fred); and four grandchildren and a great-grandchild. A memorial service will be Sunday, May 5, 2019, 2 pm at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Lee's Place: leesplace.org.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now