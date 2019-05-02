|
William "Mack" McKinley Rush Jr.
Tallahassee - Mack Rush (officially William McKinley Rush Jr.) lived from February 4, 1947 to April 29, 2019. He proudly grew up in Tallahassee's Bond neighborhood, graduated from Lincoln High School in 1965, and served in the US Marine Corps. With degrees from Florida A&M University (business) and Florida State University (interior design), Mack's life was full of photography, gadgets, yard work, and pecans. He was preceded in death by his wife Theresa Rush and is survived by his daughters Dionne Holloman (Tanner) and Keena Mosley (Dino); son Omari Rush; sisters Lynette Darity, Brenda Smith, and Pam Davis (Fred); and four grandchildren and a great-grandchild. A memorial service will be Sunday, May 5, 2019, 2 pm at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Lee's Place: leesplace.org.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 2, 2019