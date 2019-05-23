|
William "Mack" McKinley Rush, Jr.
Tallahassee - William "Mack" McKinley Rush, Jr. transitioned this earthly life on April 29, 2019. He was born on February 4, 1947 to his loving parents, the late Deacon William McKinley Rush, Sr. and the late Mother Leila Morrison Rush. "Mack" is now reunited with his parents and his late wife of 32 years, Theresa, who passed away in 2012.
"Mack" is survived by his daughters, Dionne Holloman (Tanner) and Kenna Mosley (Dino) and his son, Omari Rush. He is also survived by his sisters, Brenda Smith, Lynette Darity and Pam Davis (Fred); an aunt, Delores Brown, Jacksonville, FL; an uncle, James Morrison, Jacksonville; granddaughters, Jalise Holloman, Tanna Dukes, Tori Holloman and Jaden Holloman; and one great granddaughter, Mae Dukes.
A memorial service for "Mack" will be held Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the original Lincoln High School Auditorium. Memorial contributions can be made to Lee's Place: (leesplace.org) earmarked in memory of William "Mack" McKinley Rush, Jr.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 23, 2019