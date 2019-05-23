Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Memorial service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
3:00 PM
in the original Lincoln High School Auditorium.
Resources
More Obituaries for William Rush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William McKinley "Mack" Rush Jr.


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William McKinley "Mack" Rush Jr. Obituary
William "Mack" McKinley Rush, Jr.

Tallahassee - William "Mack" McKinley Rush, Jr. transitioned this earthly life on April 29, 2019. He was born on February 4, 1947 to his loving parents, the late Deacon William McKinley Rush, Sr. and the late Mother Leila Morrison Rush. "Mack" is now reunited with his parents and his late wife of 32 years, Theresa, who passed away in 2012.

"Mack" is survived by his daughters, Dionne Holloman (Tanner) and Kenna Mosley (Dino) and his son, Omari Rush. He is also survived by his sisters, Brenda Smith, Lynette Darity and Pam Davis (Fred); an aunt, Delores Brown, Jacksonville, FL; an uncle, James Morrison, Jacksonville; granddaughters, Jalise Holloman, Tanna Dukes, Tori Holloman and Jaden Holloman; and one great granddaughter, Mae Dukes.

A memorial service for "Mack" will be held Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the original Lincoln High School Auditorium. Memorial contributions can be made to Lee's Place: (leesplace.org) earmarked in memory of William "Mack" McKinley Rush, Jr.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now