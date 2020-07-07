1/1
William O. Hill
William O. Hill

William "Bill" Otis Hill passed on Monday, June 29, 2020. Funeral services are 12 noon Thursday (tomorrow) at the Old West Enrichment Center, with burial at 2:00 p.m. in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. today at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Born in Scotland Neck, SC, Bill grew up in Tallahassee. He graduated from the original Lincoln High School in 1967 and served a four-year stint in the United States Air Force. He was employed by the Florida Department of Transportation for 35 years until his retirement in 2006. Bill was a member of Anderson Chapel, serving as a trustee. He was known for playing the conga drums and his love of fishing. Cherishing precious memories are his devoted wife, Margaret Robinson Hill; daughter, Adrienne N. Hill; granddaughter, Tia Washington; great-grandson, Kyih O. Hill; siblings, Lowell, Vincent and Kelvin (Fotini) Hill, Renee Hill (Michael) Dupree; aunt, Annie M. Moore; and a host of other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
