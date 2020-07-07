William O. HillWilliam "Bill" Otis Hill passed on Monday, June 29, 2020. Funeral services are 12 noon Thursday (tomorrow) at the Old West Enrichment Center, with burial at 2:00 p.m. in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. today at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Born in Scotland Neck, SC, Bill grew up in Tallahassee. He graduated from the original Lincoln High School in 1967 and served a four-year stint in the United States Air Force. He was employed by the Florida Department of Transportation for 35 years until his retirement in 2006. Bill was a member of Anderson Chapel, serving as a trustee. He was known for playing the conga drums and his love of fishing. Cherishing precious memories are his devoted wife, Margaret Robinson Hill; daughter, Adrienne N. Hill; granddaughter, Tia Washington; great-grandson, Kyih O. Hill; siblings, Lowell, Vincent and Kelvin (Fotini) Hill, Renee Hill (Michael) Dupree; aunt, Annie M. Moore; and a host of other relatives and friends.