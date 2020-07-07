1/1
William O. Hill
William O. Hill

William "Bill" Otis Hill passed on Monday, June 29, 2020. Funeral services are 12 noon Thursday (tomorrow) at the Old West Enrichment Center, with burial at 2:00 p.m. in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. today at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Born in Scotland Neck, SC, Bill grew up in Tallahassee. He graduated from the original Lincoln High School in 1967 and served a four-year stint in the United States Air Force. He was employed by the Florida Department of Transportation for 35 years until his retirement in 2006. Bill was a member of Anderson Chapel, serving as a trustee. He was known for playing the conga drums and his love of fishing. Cherishing precious memories are his devoted wife, Margaret Robinson Hill; daughter, Adrienne N. Hill; granddaughter, Tia Washington; great-grandson, Kyih O. Hill; siblings, Lowell, Vincent and Kelvin (Fotini) Hill, Renee Hill (Michael) Dupree; aunt, Annie M. Moore; and a host of other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
JUL
9
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Old West Enrichment Center
JUL
9
Burial
02:00 PM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
July 8, 2020
My condolences and prayers to Margret, her daughter, grandchild and great-grandchild. I will always remember Bill from when I first met you both while working at the Florida Dept of Labor back in 1976 I was in high school. Y'all treated me like a little sister you will forever be in my heart love you all God's blessings to the family ❤
Eustacia Morris-Richardson
Friend
July 8, 2020
On behalf of the Rickards High School Alumni Association we send our condolences thoughts and prayers to our classmates Lowell, Vincent and Renee. God's blessings to you all
Eustacia Morris-Richardson
Friend
July 8, 2020
I considered Bill a friend. My sympathy to Margaret and family. Look to the Hills from whence cometh your help for God is there; he has not left you. You will be comforted.
Harold and Rev.Mary Lockley
Friend
July 7, 2020
Born in Scotland Neck, North Carolina.
Renee Hill-Dupree
Family
July 7, 2020
It is hard to believe I want get a fried turkey for Thanksgiving. I will always remember your lovely smile and sense of humor and our days at DOT. Rest In Peace my brother.
Lula Allen
Classmate
July 7, 2020
Bill was one of the warriors who helped broke down some of those barriers some of us had to face at the Fla.Dept. of Transportation (D.O.T ) . My condolences goes out to Mr. Hill's Family. A friend ..James Horton .
James Horton
Friend
July 7, 2020
Bill and I were classmates at the Original Lincoln High School class of 1967. He was always a true Tiger and will be missed. RIP Bill
Kay Gaines Tallahassee
Classmate
July 3, 2020
We sure had some great times together, especially our river fishing trips...A true friend with a great heart...Its hard to believe that my friend is gone, but I picture him hugging Jesus...
Paul Shalako
Friend
