|
|
William Paul Wiley
Mt. Pleasant - William Paul Wiley (Paul) died in Tallahassee on May 20, 2020. He was born on December 15, 1963, to Joseph V. Wiley and Patricia F. Wiley. Like many other individuals with disabilities in that time, Paul went to live in Sunland Training Center at three years old and lived there until becoming a pioneer in de-institutionalization foster care. His growing-up years were spent with various foster families and group homes in north Florida. He remained close to his first foster parents, Danny and Trish Howell, and returned to live with them in adulthood.
Paul enjoyed bowling and swimming, including Special Olympics competition. He was secure in his faith and is remembered with joy by his pastor and neighbor, Juan Hernandez as cheerfully saying "See you on Sunday!" Paul was a happy hugger with an infectious laugh that remained with him through his health challenges.
Paul enjoyed his work and day programs through the years at Gadsden Association
rehabilitation Center and his week with friends at Camp Pioneer in Fruitland Park each summer. He also transitioned courageously into a group home in Havana when health concerns required additional caregivers. Group home residents and staff joined Paul's other families ("of-the-heart, "GARC, church, and Camp Pioneer) as Paul's love was boundless.
Paul is survived by his "parents-of-the-heart" Danny and Trish Howell; sisters, Julie Ann Helter(David) of Dayton, OH, Sarah Marie Howell of Ocala, FL, and Susan Marie Smoaks (Tony) of Mt. Pleasant, FL; brother Paul Martin Howell of Torrington, WY; nephews Seth and Luke Helter of Dayton, OH; and possibly brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews from his family of origin He was predeceased by his parents of origin.
A small, family graveside service will be held, followed by a celebration of Paul's life to be held at Glen Julia United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant, possibly in late summer when health restrictions have eased and other family members can be present.
memorial gifts may be made to Gadsden Association Rehabilitation Center, 1633A High Bridge Rd., Quincy, FL 32351 or Warren Willis Conference Center (for Camp Pioneer), 04991 Picciola Rd., Fruitland Park, FL 34731.
Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529) is handling arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 22 to May 24, 2020