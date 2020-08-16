William R. "Billy" Rogers
Cody Community - William R. "Billy" Rogers, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Margaret Dozier Hospice House at Big Bend Hospice at the age of 90. He is survived by his wife Gwen Hewett Rogers.
A private Masonic service will be held at graveside later in the week. Gifts in memory of Mr. Rogers may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
, c/o Marzuq Shrine Center, Post Office Box 37130, Tallahassee, FL 32315-7130.
Born January 28, 1930 in Blue Springs. Alabama, he was a lifelong resident of the Tallahassee area. He was a retired automobile mechanic and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a very active member of the Robert Butler Lodge #305, F&AM, Tallahassee York Rite Bodies, the Marzuq Shrine Center and was a former member of the Perry Shrine Club.
Mr. Rogers was for many years an active member of the Transportation Unit at Marzuq; gladly transporting children in need to the Shriners Hospitals
around the country. He was also a member of the Wakulla United Methodist Church and was a former associate at Bevis Funeral Home.
Other survivors include his son Ted Rogers of Palm Harbor, FL; his daughter Becky Day (Randall) of Wakulla Station; his granddaughter Heather Kozak (Kevin) of Brandon, MS; and two great-grandchildren Thomas and Carol Kozak. He is also survived by his step-son Danny Reece (Nancy) of Monticello; and their children Preston and Hannah Reece.
Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee (www.bevisfh.com
or 850/385-2193) is assisting the Rogers family with their arrangements.