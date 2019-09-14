|
William R. Waters, Jr.
- - William R Waters, Jr. passed away peacefully on September 4th, 2019. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Tracy Waters, daughters, Riley Waters, McKinna Waters, Kaci Winfield, four grandchildren and his mother, Mae Waters. Bill was an attorney in Tallahassee. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a generous supporter and friend to local veterans. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3308, 2769 W. Tennessee Street, Tallahassee, FL 32304 on Monday September 16th at 6:00pm in the Banquet Hall. For inquiries contact Karen at 850-519-8224. Family and friends will have the opportunity to share their memories. Please join us for the service, fellowship and refreshments following.
