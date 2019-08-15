Services
Richardson's Family Funeral Care
2619 South Meridian St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
850-576-4144
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Tabernacle MB Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Tabernacle MB Church
William Richardson Obituary
William Richardson

Tallahassee - Williams B. Richardson,78, transitioned Tues. Aug. 6 in San Antonio, TX. Funeral service will be 2pm Tues. Aug. 20 at Tabernacle MB Church with burial at Southside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1pm until the hour of service Tues. at the church. Survivors include his sister: Dorothy Perkins (Daniel); brother: Franklin Green; children: Elvira Jefferson-Ford, Otis Jefferson, Robert Jefferson; (9) grand children, (9) great grand children; and a host of other relatives & friends. Richardson's Family Funeral Care (850) 576-4144.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019
