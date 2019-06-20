|
William Showers
Tallahassee - William Showers Sr., 69, transitioned Tues. Jun. 11 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 11am Sat. Jun 22 at Greater St. Mark PB Church with burial Mon. Jun. 24 at the Tallahassee National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:30pm- 7pm at the church on Friday. William leaves to cherish his memories, his children: William Showers, Jr. (Sonya), April D. Crawford (Tyrone), Tyrika R. Morgan (Derrick); siblings: Wilson Hinson, Jr., Willie Albert Showers, Bishop Jerome Showers, Sr., Damon Showers, Willie "Bubba" Showers, LeRoy McGriff, Sara Jane Clark; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and a host of loving friends and family members. Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr. & Crawford & Moultry Funeral Home (850) 663-4224, is assisting the family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 20, 2019