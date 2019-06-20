Services
Crawford and Moultry Funeral Home
25 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Chattahoochee, FL 32324
850-663-4224
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Greater St. Mark PB Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater St. Mark PB Church
Resources
More Obituaries for William Showers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Showers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Showers Obituary
William Showers

Tallahassee - William Showers Sr., 69, transitioned Tues. Jun. 11 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 11am Sat. Jun 22 at Greater St. Mark PB Church with burial Mon. Jun. 24 at the Tallahassee National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:30pm- 7pm at the church on Friday. William leaves to cherish his memories, his children: William Showers, Jr. (Sonya), April D. Crawford (Tyrone), Tyrika R. Morgan (Derrick); siblings: Wilson Hinson, Jr., Willie Albert Showers, Bishop Jerome Showers, Sr., Damon Showers, Willie "Bubba" Showers, LeRoy McGriff, Sara Jane Clark; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and a host of loving friends and family members. Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr. & Crawford & Moultry Funeral Home (850) 663-4224, is assisting the family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now