|
|
William Simmons
Tallahassee, FL - William Nathaniel "Jackie" Simmons, 73, passed In Charlotte, NC on Friday, May 17, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 a.m. Saturday at New St. John AME Church, Holton St., with burial 12:00 noon Monday, June 3, in Tallahassee National Cemetery 850-942-1950. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A graduate of the original Lincoln High School, Jackie was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam Era. Cherishing precious memories are his wife, Gwendolyn Simmons; children, Curtis (Phyllis) and Lorenzo Simmons, Tonja (James) Norman and Shavita Washington; 12 grand & 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Dennis (Patricia) Simmons, Janice and Frank Parrish, Maurice (Janie) Brown, Robert (Beau) and Roderick (Linda) Williams, Linda (Timothy) Madry and Mary Mitchell; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 30, 2019