William Theodore "Theo" Proctor, Jr.
Tallahassee - William Theodore Proctor Jr. passed away on Monday, June 15 at the age of 88. Theo, as he was known, was a lifelong Tallahassee resident, respected businessman and active member of the community.
Active in Boy Scouts of America, Theo became an Eagle Scout, the highest rank achievable. He graduated from Leon High School in 1949 and was later inducted into the Leon High School Football Hall of Fame. He graduated from Florida State University in 1953 where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He married his high school sweetheart, Martha Anne Goode Proctor, in 1954. Before reporting to active Naval Service, Theo attended Officer Candidate School in Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island. The newlyweds spent the first three years of their marriage in Key West where Theo was stationed at the U.S. Naval Base. Theo served in the Naval Reserves for a number of years thereafter.
In 1957 Theo and Martha Anne returned to Tallahassee for Theo to join the family automobile business. As a second generation business owner, he worked alongside his father, W. Theo Proctor Sr., and uncle, O. Earl Proctor Sr. (1st generation owners) and first cousin, M. Julian Proctor, Sr. (the other half of the 2nd generation owners) and later his son, W. Theo Proctor, III and cousin, Martin W. Proctor (3rd generation owners). The Proctor Dealerships organization dates back to 1910 and was incorporated as Proctor and Proctor, Inc. in 1929, making it one of oldest corporations on record with the State of Florida. Theo was the Dealer Principal of both Proctor Honda and Proctor Acura until his death. He served on numerous automotive industry boards over the course of his career. Theo also maintained a real estate broker's license for many years and enjoyed real estate as a side interest.
As an active community member, Theo was a devoted FSU fan and was a past president of The Seminole Boosters and continued to serve as a member of the FSU Emeritus board until his death. He and Martha Anne attended all home football and basketball games until recent years. He was very involved with both the YMCA of Tallahassee and Springtime Tallahassee. He was a past president of Springtime Tallahassee. He was a member of the St Marks Yacht Club, the Cotillion Club, the Colonels Club, the Beachcombers Club, the Tallahassee Symphony, the Economics Club and Bon Vivants.
Outside of his career and community involvements, Theo enjoyed our local coast, boating and good seafood. Nothing ever stood between him and a few dozen (or more) raw oysters! The farm was his passion and he spent countless hours on a tractor. It was generally understood that being on a tractor was his therapy. Theo and Martha Anne also shared many wonderful travel memories and experiences and graciously included their son, daughter-in law and grand daughters on several grand adventures.
Theo was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Tallahassee. He was baptized there as a child and was later married at Trinity. He was preceded in death by his parents, W. Theo Sr. and Rosa Yawn Proctor, sister, Frances Proctor Roesch, and nephew, Theodore (Ted) Proctor Hines. He is survived by his wife, Martha Anne; son and daughter-in-law, W. Theo III and Velma Moody Proctor; granddaughters, Megan Proctor Connelly (Jay) and Emily Proctor Sutton (Nick) and one great grandson, Theo Michael Connelley. He is additionally survived by a nephew, T. Michael Hines, and a host of other family.
A private burial service for immediate family was held. The family wants to thank the staff of Big Bend Hospice, Visiting Angels and Azalea Gardens for their care and compassion. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Proctor Endowment for Children with Diabetes OR The Proctor Employee Endowment at the TMH Cancer Center, both through the Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare Foundation OR a charitable organization of your choosing.
Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Proctor family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.