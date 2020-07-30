1/
William Vernon Todd
1935 - 2020
William Vernon Todd

Sycamore - William Vernon Todd, 85, of Gadsden Country, Florida (Scyamore area) passed Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Tallahassee Memorial Heath Care. He was born at home in Gadsden County on February 4, 1935 and graduated from Greensboro High School in Greensboro, Florida in 1953. He began his career at Jim Woodruff Dam in Chattahoochee, FL. He later worked at Florida State Hospital on the ward and later with the Fire Department. He retired from the Department of Transportation in 1985 as an EngineeringTechnician IV. He faithfully attended Rock Bluff Assembly of God Church, was a Christian, and loved the Lord. His joy everyday was reading his Bible and living it, and working on his farm. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, William Keith Todd and Myrtle Naomia Todd. He is survived by his wife Winnie Thames Todd of 66 years, two children, William Vernon Todd "Billy" (Sharon), Deborah Kaye Folds, grandchild, Warren Keith Todd (Martha), Jason Mikel Roland (Brooke), Kevin Dean Todd (Cynthia), Josh Thompson (Lauren), great grandchildren, Cason, Annaleyse, Ellis Katherine and John Austin. A graveside service will be held on August 2, 2020, at 9:00 am at Bethel Cemetery, with Rev. Mitchell Taylor officiating. The family will practice social distancing and wear masks. Friends that wish to attend are asked to stay in their vehicles. A speaker system will be used so that everyone can hear the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Rock Bluff Assembly of God Church, 14942 NW Phillips Road, Bristol, Fl 32321.

Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Charles McClellan Funeral Home
15 S. Jackson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-7677
