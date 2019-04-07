|
William Wesson Kalfas
Tallahassee - William Wesson "Wess" Kalfas, 42, of Tallahassee, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 following a brief illness. He is survived by his wife Gina Kalfas.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Tuesday, April 9th at Bevis Funeral Home in Tallahassee, 200 John Knox Road. The family asks that in lieu of flowers gifts in memory of Wess be made to Conner Kalfas' college fund. Please make checks payable to American Fund (Kalfas 89786915 in memo line) c/o Robin Bateman, 6937 Hanging Vine Way, Tallahassee, FL 32317
A native and lifelong resident of Tallahassee Wess graduated from Leon High School and later attended Sante Fe Community College and Tallahassee Community College. While in high school he played football for Coach Gen Cox at both Leon and Aucilla Christian School. He was an avid and rabid New England Patriot fan as well as the Florida State Seminoles. Wess was a self-described "Audiophile"! He currently was a HVAC Technician with Benson's Heating & Air Conditioning and previously spent 20 years with the family run Silver Slipper restaurant.
Other survivors include his son William Conner Kalfas of Tallahassee; his mother Robin Wesson Bateman (Michael) of Tallahassee; his father Bill Kalfas (Phyllis) of Tallahassee; his sister Angel Kalfas of Tallahassee; his brother Christopher Kalfas; and his step-mother, Gayle Kennedy, both of Atlanta.
Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 7, 2019