Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Visitation
Following Services
Willie Belle Bell


1918 - 2019
Tallahassee - Ms. Willie Belle Bell, age 101 years old, of Tallahassee, Florida, died on December 9, 2019. Willie Bell was the oldest of eight children of John and Nora Adams of Glendale, Florida and was born in Walton County. In 1938 she married Darius Wilborn Bell, Sr. of Glendale, Florida.

Willie Bell is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Darius Wilborn Bell, Sr.; her brothers, Elwood Adams, Dewitt Adams and John L. Adams; her sisters, Vera Mae Obrien, Dorothy Mooney, Coreen Brackins and Jewel Parker; her sons-in-law, Willi Gutsch and Daniel Griswald; her daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Jane Bell; and her great-grandson, Andrew Morrow.

Willie Bell is survived by five daughters, Willie Lou Gutsch (Jim Pratt partner), Mary Frances Carter (James), Susan Marie Griswald of Tallahassee, Lillian Ann Wise (Jack) of Glen Carbon, Illinois and Lisa Bell Highsmith (Greg) of Libertyville, Illinois; one son, D.W. Bell, Jr. (Ann) of Tallahassee; four sisters-in-law, Pauline Adams, Coreen Adams, Mildred Rodgers and Doris Bell; 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens, 4037 North Monroe Street, Tallahassee, Florida, 32303 on December 26, 2019 at 2 pm Eastern. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Big Bend Hospice of Tallahassee, Florida at www.bigbendhospice.org. Interment will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
