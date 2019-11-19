|
Willie Brown
Tallahassee, FL - Willie "Tootie" Brown, 63, of Tallahassee passed on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday (11/23) at the Old West Enrichment Center, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE. A graduate of Wakulla High School, Tootie had been a maintenance technician for 28 years at Florida A&M. Cherishing his love are his loving wife, Sandra Ash Brown; three children: Brandy Williams, Cedric Koonce and Nakeisha Brown; siblings: Johnnie (Emanuel), Glenn (Rebecca), Charles, Timothy & Terry (Temeica) Brown, Tammy (Werner) Randolph, Deshun Hadley, Gladys Hicks and Tony (Kyla) Williams; aunt, Emma Jackson; uncles: Arthur and Willie James (Josephine) Jackson; 13 grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
