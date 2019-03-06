Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
Greenville, FL - Willie Calvin Bivens, 72, passed away in Tallahassee on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 8, at the TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO CHAPEL (850-997-5553). Viewing will begin one hour prior to the service. A highly-decorated Vietnam War veteran, he earned several awards and medals for his heroism. Survivors include his siblings, Jean Jones, Inez Donaldson, Essie, David and Elijah Bivens; nephew-caregiver, Frederick Dawson; niece-caregiver, Yvonne Hollins and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 6, 2019
