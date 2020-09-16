Willie C. Williams, Sr.Madison , FL - Willie "Boone" Chandler Williams, Sr. of Madison, FL passed on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday in Oakridge Cemetery #2, Madison. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at New Bethel P.B. Church. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553). He was a 1977 graduate of Madison County High and North Florida Junior College with a degree in Auto Mechanics. He was employed with Coleburn's Body Shop and North Florida Paint and Body. Survivors include his wife of 14 years, Patricia Humphrey Williams; children: Willie Jr. (Selena), April (Brian) and Clarece Williams, Jamale (Tamera) Weatherspoon; 8 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; mother, Annie Ree Roberts Williams; siblings: Chandler, James and Antonio (Vanessa) Williams, Richard Hill, Joe (Dawn) and Steve (Felicia) Collins, Mary (Eric) Harvey, Glendale Moore, Glenda Jones, Yolanda Denson, Vivian (James) Miller, Sheri (Anthony) McGee and Ovedia Davenport; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.