Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp
116 W Jefferson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
(850) 627-5700
Willie Charles Green Jr.

Willie Charles Green Jr. Obituary
Willie Charles Green, Jr.

Perry - Willie Charles Green, Jr., 51, of Perry, Florida transitioned on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM (EST) Saturday, March 7, 2020, at New Birth Nondenominational Church, 2535 Shade Farm Road, Quincy, FL 32352 with burial at Sunnyvale Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020, from 3:00 - 6:00 PM (EST) at Reed & Hall Mortuary.

Mr. Green is survived by his mother: Inell Love; two daughters: Ta'Nia Green and Demetria Green; one son: Willie Charles Green, III; one sister: Ramona Dow; two grandchildren, and a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends.

Services Entrusted to Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp, 116 West Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351 (850) 627-5700

www.reedhallmortuary.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
