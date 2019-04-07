|
|
Willie Cox
Quincy - Willie Martin Cox, age 94, finished his earthly course following a long, blessed life on Thursday, April 4, 2019, surrounded by family.
Services to celebrate his life will be held on Sunday, April, 7th, 2:00 PM at Thomas Memorial Baptist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the church, with burial following at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Willie was born December 6, 1924 in Quincy, Florida. He attended Gadsden County Schools and loved life on the family farm. He enjoyed everything outdoors and spending time with his family.
At the age of 19 he enlisted in the US Army, during World War II, where he served as a Scout and Sharpshooter for the 43rd Division, Company F 103rd Infantry. He is a Purple Heart Recipient from being wounded in Luzon, Philippines on January 30, 1945, while serving in the Pacific Theater of Operations. During his military years, he received multiple awards and medals for his dedication to serving his country.
Upon returning home from his service in the military, he resumed life on the family farm. On January 30, 1949, he married the love of his life, Willie Louise Puckett. They built a genuine southern homestead, through a loving and dedicated marriage led by their Lord and Savior. The Willie's lived by example, for 68 years, what it was to be a true Christian Couple. Whether it was serving the community through Cox Construction Company, as a deacon and dedicated church member or simply loving on people with his beautiful bride by his side, Willie - Papa - Bus took every chance to show his love of the Lord to others.
He is preceded in death by his bride Willie L. Cox. Papa leaves to cherish his precious memories, a loving and devoted family: daughter, Martha Carol Scott (Harold), two sons, David Sterling Cox and Wesley Martin Cox. He was Papa to three loving grandchildren, Wendy Bruner (Marcus), Martina Bedford (Rick) and Shackleford Cox; and four beautiful great-grandchildren, Sarah Sims (Cameron), Makayla Bruner, Knute Bruner and Grayson Cox; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many many dear friends.
His family would like to extend a sincere thank you to his loving and longtime caregiver, Rose Hopkins; along with his other doting caregivers, Jane Garrett, Nyreisha Horne, Lavonda Safford and Schylea Williams who shared this journey with them.
Memorial contributions may be made to TMBC at 1001 W. Washington St., Quincy, FL 32351.
Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529) is handling arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 7, 2019