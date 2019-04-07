Services
Independent Funeral Home
211 E. Jefferson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-1529
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Thomas Memorial Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Thomas Memorial Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Cox


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Willie Cox Obituary
Willie Cox

Quincy - Willie Martin Cox, age 94, finished his earthly course following a long, blessed life on Thursday, April 4, 2019, surrounded by family.

Services to celebrate his life will be held on Sunday, April, 7th, 2:00 PM at Thomas Memorial Baptist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the church, with burial following at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Willie was born December 6, 1924 in Quincy, Florida. He attended Gadsden County Schools and loved life on the family farm. He enjoyed everything outdoors and spending time with his family.

At the age of 19 he enlisted in the US Army, during World War II, where he served as a Scout and Sharpshooter for the 43rd Division, Company F 103rd Infantry. He is a Purple Heart Recipient from being wounded in Luzon, Philippines on January 30, 1945, while serving in the Pacific Theater of Operations. During his military years, he received multiple awards and medals for his dedication to serving his country.

Upon returning home from his service in the military, he resumed life on the family farm. On January 30, 1949, he married the love of his life, Willie Louise Puckett. They built a genuine southern homestead, through a loving and dedicated marriage led by their Lord and Savior. The Willie's lived by example, for 68 years, what it was to be a true Christian Couple. Whether it was serving the community through Cox Construction Company, as a deacon and dedicated church member or simply loving on people with his beautiful bride by his side, Willie - Papa - Bus took every chance to show his love of the Lord to others.

He is preceded in death by his bride Willie L. Cox. Papa leaves to cherish his precious memories, a loving and devoted family: daughter, Martha Carol Scott (Harold), two sons, David Sterling Cox and Wesley Martin Cox. He was Papa to three loving grandchildren, Wendy Bruner (Marcus), Martina Bedford (Rick) and Shackleford Cox; and four beautiful great-grandchildren, Sarah Sims (Cameron), Makayla Bruner, Knute Bruner and Grayson Cox; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many many dear friends.

His family would like to extend a sincere thank you to his loving and longtime caregiver, Rose Hopkins; along with his other doting caregivers, Jane Garrett, Nyreisha Horne, Lavonda Safford and Schylea Williams who shared this journey with them.

Memorial contributions may be made to TMBC at 1001 W. Washington St., Quincy, FL 32351.

Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529) is handling arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now