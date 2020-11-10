Willie Cross, Jr.Tallahassee, FL - Willie Lawrence Cross, Jr., 62, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held on the rear grounds of the Old West Enrichment Center at 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Born in Trenton, NJ, Willie had been a longtime resident of Tallahassee and had attended St. John AME Church. He enjoyed "holding court" in his yard with his neighborhood buddies. Survivors include his wife, Nancy Merritt Cross; daughter, Yolanda Cross (Robert) Craig; stepdaughter, Julie Shuler; brother, Harry (Shirley) Commodore; sisters: Janie (Lonnie) Rackley, Marie Johnson and Henrietta Caldwell; grandchildren: London Cross-Brown, Adam Dickey, Araiah Brown-Dickey and Anastasia Clark; and a host of other relatives and friends.