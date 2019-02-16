|
Willie Daniel "Bill" Williams
Bainbridge, GA formerly of Havana, FL - Willie Daniel "Bill" Williams, 93, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Morningside Baptist Church with Rev. Jimmy Dean and Rev. S. E. Newberry officiating.
The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m., on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Morningside Baptist Church. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.iveyfuneral.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 16, 2019