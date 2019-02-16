Services
Ivey Funeral Home
502 South Scott Street
Bainbridge, GA 39818
(229) 246-3232
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Morningside Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Morningside Baptist Church
Willie Daniel "Bill" Williams Obituary
Willie Daniel "Bill" Williams

Bainbridge, GA formerly of Havana, FL - Willie Daniel "Bill" Williams, 93, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Morningside Baptist Church with Rev. Jimmy Dean and Rev. S. E. Newberry officiating.

The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m., on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Morningside Baptist Church. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.iveyfuneral.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 16, 2019
