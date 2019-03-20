|
Willie E. Butler III
Tallahassee, FL - Willie Eugene Butler III, 75, passed on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Memorial services are 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Tallahassee National Cemetery. A highly-decorated Vietnam War veteran, he earned several awards and medals for his heroism. He served honorably in the United States Army until his retirement in 1992. Cherishing his love and memory are his wife, Sedra Gaines Butler; children, Phyllis (Kenneth) Kennerbrew, Brookie L. Butler, SedraMashawn Butler and Michael (Robin) Butler; several grandchildren; brothers, Roderick Butler and Jarrett Lanier; sisters. Juanita Senior, Evelyn James and Flora Forsythe and Jessica (Frank) Knight and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019