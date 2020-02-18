Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie E. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie E. Smith Obituary
Willie E. Smith

Tallahassee, FL - Willie Earl Smith, Sr., 73, of Tallahassee passed on Friday, February 14, 2020. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Sweetfield M. B. Church, with burial in Springfield Cemetery, Lloyd. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Tillman of Tallahassee 850-942-1950. He was a retired truck driver. Survivors include his sons: Willie E. (Barbara). Calvin, James (Samantha) and Waymon (Yolanda) Smith, Alphonso, Willie (Kativa), Jerome and Larry Merritt; daughters, Bernice Foster, Gwendolyn (Clyde) Miller, Dora (Ronald) and Veronica (DonShay) Smith; sisters, Mary Smith and Laverne Singletary; 41 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -