Willie E. Smith
Tallahassee, FL - Willie Earl Smith, Sr., 73, of Tallahassee passed on Friday, February 14, 2020. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Sweetfield M. B. Church, with burial in Springfield Cemetery, Lloyd. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Tillman of Tallahassee 850-942-1950. He was a retired truck driver. Survivors include his sons: Willie E. (Barbara). Calvin, James (Samantha) and Waymon (Yolanda) Smith, Alphonso, Willie (Kativa), Jerome and Larry Merritt; daughters, Bernice Foster, Gwendolyn (Clyde) Miller, Dora (Ronald) and Veronica (DonShay) Smith; sisters, Mary Smith and Laverne Singletary; 41 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020