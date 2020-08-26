Willie E. YoumanTallahassee - Willie Earl "Bib" Youman, 44, of Tallahassee passed on Monday, August 17, 2020. Services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the City Park (Mamie Scott Drive) , Monticello. Burial will follow in Mt. Ararat Cemetery, Waukeenah. Born in Tallahassee, "Bib" was a 1993 graduate of Jefferson County High School, where he was a star athlete. Most recently he had worked for Student Housing Solutions. Mourning his passing are his wife, Christina Tirado Youman; son, Tre'von Youman; daughters: Sha'Von and Sakari Youman; mother, Earlene Youman (Larry) Tucker; brothers, Lorenzo and De'Andre Tucker, David, Michael, and Anthony Trotman; sisters, Chandra Tucker and Shamika Geathers; paternal grandmother, Sallie Andrews; and numerous other relatives and friends.