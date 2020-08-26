1/1
Willie E. Youman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willie E. Youman

Tallahassee - Willie Earl "Bib" Youman, 44, of Tallahassee passed on Monday, August 17, 2020. Services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the City Park (Mamie Scott Drive) , Monticello. Burial will follow in Mt. Ararat Cemetery, Waukeenah. Born in Tallahassee, "Bib" was a 1993 graduate of Jefferson County High School, where he was a star athlete. Most recently he had worked for Student Housing Solutions. Mourning his passing are his wife, Christina Tirado Youman; son, Tre'von Youman; daughters: Sha'Von and Sakari Youman; mother, Earlene Youman (Larry) Tucker; brothers, Lorenzo and De'Andre Tucker, David, Michael, and Anthony Trotman; sisters, Chandra Tucker and Shamika Geathers; paternal grandmother, Sallie Andrews; and numerous other relatives and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Tallahassee Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved