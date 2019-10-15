|
|
Willie Esther Derico Wright
Havana - Mrs. Willie Esther Derico Wright "Queen", 85 years of age of Havana, FL, passed away surrounded by family in her home on Monday, October 7, 2019. She will be laid to rest on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Old Jerusalem M.B. Church at 11 a.m., with burial at Mt. Zion A.M.E Church cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her memories: Children, James Everett Wright (Marsha), Rev. Charles Grice both of Tallahassee, FL., Jimmy L. Jackson Jr. of Murrieta, CA., James Edward Jackson, Michael Jackson, Annette Wright, Gloria Jackson, Barbara Jackson, Casandra Jackson, Aqnes Jackson, & Joyce Ann Jackson all of Havana, FL.; step-children Mitch McGriff, Sylvia Wright & Lorenzo Wright; brother Levane Derrico (Doris) & sister Bessie Roberts, 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter; her beloved goddaughter, Tawanna Tucker; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and many loving friends.
Flowers can be delivered to Funeral Home on Thursday, and to Old Jerusalem M.B. Church located at 197 Carver Avenue, Havana, FL., 32333 on Friday & Saturday.
In the Professional Hands of Min. Demarien J. Hawk and the Ivey Funeral Home of Live Oak, (386)-362-2672.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019