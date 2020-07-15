Willie F. McGriffTallahassee, FL - Willie Frank McGill, 95, of Tallahassee passed on Friday, July 10, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Barber Cemetery, Havana, FL. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Originally from Havana, Mr. McGriff migrated to Syracuse, NY over 60 years ago. He worked for General Electric for over 40 years, retiring as a supervisor. Survivors include his daughters: Evelyn McGriff and Karen McGriff Mitchell; stepdaughter: Althea Clarkson; surrogate daughters: Tara Dickey and Faye Owens; brother, Jessie McGriff; sisters: Corrine McGriff Herring and Mattie McGriff Patterson; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.