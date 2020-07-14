1/1
Willie G. Allen Sr.
Willie G. Allen, Sr.

Sopchoppy, FL - Willie Gene Allen, Sr., 82, of Sopchoppy, FL passed at home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Graveside services, with social distancing, will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Buckhorn Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mr. Allen had been a log truck driver and mechanic. Treasuring his love are his children: Jennifer, Marvin (Tangee), Derek (Lori) and Patricia Allen, Brenda and April Ash, Donald Hamm, Wendy (Charles) Barfield, Regena (Gary) Simmons, Delene (Michael) Godbolt, Joanna (Eddie) Manuel, Tawanna (Shawn) Thompson, Shontal (John) Phillips and Cherilyn (Larry) Davis; sister, Rosetta Sanders; special friend, Mildred Lattimore Wiggins and numerous grand, great-grand and great-great-grand children, other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Tillman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
