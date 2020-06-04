Willie Gene Powell
1944 - 2020
Willie Gene Powell

Las - Willie G. Powell (Willie P, "Genie Boy", Gene Powell), 76, of Las Vegas, NV (formerly of Tallahassee) passed away following surgery on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Valley Hospital in Las Vegas after a long battle with diabetes. He was born on January 15, 1944 in Miccosukee, Florida. He attended the old Lincoln High School and was a graduate of the class of 1961.

Powell was a local living legend in Tallahassee in the 1960's and 70's. He was well-known for his talent in football and was starting quarterback of the old Lincoln High football team. He received a scholarship to Florida A&M University and played under the great Alonzo "Jake" Gaither as quarterback for the Florida A&M University football team. His love for football extended onto the neighborhood community West Side and Lee Parks in Frenchtown where he played "touch" and "sandlot" with many friends and fellow schoolmates. Also well known for local car racing, his 1969 Barracuda "The Bounty Hunter" and his Corvettes were winners in local races and in Dothan Alabama in the 60's and 70's.

He worked for the Florida Department of Transportation and St. Marks Powder (formerly, Olin) before relocating to Las Vegas in 1987. He loved Las Vegas, especially playing Baccarat, and enjoying the entertainment at the casinos, watching and betting on football, and most of all, getting to know people.

He was baptized by Reverend Moses General Miles in 1968 and joined Philadelphia Baptist Church, where he attended until relocating. He loved God, his family, and his friends, and he continued his walk with God in Las Vegas, where he was ordained as a deacon on April 11, 1993.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ida Mae Powell and Hazel Powell and his sister, Clara Mae Powell Gant.

Survivors include his daughter, Denise Powell Williams; his son, Frankie Kearney; his granddaughters, Brianna M. Williams and Adriana Williams, and a host of friends and family in Tallahassee, Nevada and around the world. In life, he never met a stranger and never forgot his friends.

Viewing will be at Strong and Jones Funeral Home on 629 W. Brevard Street, Tallahassee, FL, 32304 on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. followed by private graveside service at 3:00 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery on 1601 Old Bainbridge Road in Tallahassee. Out of respect for COVID-19 protocols the family is requesting that everyone observe the social distancing guidelines recommended by CDC (face coverings, spacing between individuals, etc.)






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Viewing
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
JUN
9
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
629 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

5 entries
June 4, 2020
My name is justin Marshall I'm the son of jimmie Marshall we are cousinsfrom hobbs NM wishing willie a farewell blessed journey we love and miss you!
Justin Marshall
Family
June 2, 2020
Willie P, aka Mr. Happy Go Lucky, aka Mr. Bounty Hunter. RIP. As a friend and coworker, I extend my deepest condolences to cousin Denise and family. Ron Hill
Ron Hill
June 1, 2020
I will miss visiting with my cousin cuz. My condolences to all families.
RIP!!!!
Tara L Marshall
Family
May 30, 2020
My cousin Gene was true to himself until the end never backed down from anything. He loved life.
Alfred Young
Family
May 30, 2020
Shared wonderful time with my cousin Mr. Willie G. Powell talking on the phone. You will be missed. Jimmie Marshall
Jimmie Marshall
Family
