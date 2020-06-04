Willie Gene PowellLas - Willie G. Powell (Willie P, "Genie Boy", Gene Powell), 76, of Las Vegas, NV (formerly of Tallahassee) passed away following surgery on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Valley Hospital in Las Vegas after a long battle with diabetes. He was born on January 15, 1944 in Miccosukee, Florida. He attended the old Lincoln High School and was a graduate of the class of 1961.Powell was a local living legend in Tallahassee in the 1960's and 70's. He was well-known for his talent in football and was starting quarterback of the old Lincoln High football team. He received a scholarship to Florida A&M University and played under the great Alonzo "Jake" Gaither as quarterback for the Florida A&M University football team. His love for football extended onto the neighborhood community West Side and Lee Parks in Frenchtown where he played "touch" and "sandlot" with many friends and fellow schoolmates. Also well known for local car racing, his 1969 Barracuda "The Bounty Hunter" and his Corvettes were winners in local races and in Dothan Alabama in the 60's and 70's.He worked for the Florida Department of Transportation and St. Marks Powder (formerly, Olin) before relocating to Las Vegas in 1987. He loved Las Vegas, especially playing Baccarat, and enjoying the entertainment at the casinos, watching and betting on football, and most of all, getting to know people.He was baptized by Reverend Moses General Miles in 1968 and joined Philadelphia Baptist Church, where he attended until relocating. He loved God, his family, and his friends, and he continued his walk with God in Las Vegas, where he was ordained as a deacon on April 11, 1993.He is preceded in death by his parents, Ida Mae Powell and Hazel Powell and his sister, Clara Mae Powell Gant.Survivors include his daughter, Denise Powell Williams; his son, Frankie Kearney; his granddaughters, Brianna M. Williams and Adriana Williams, and a host of friends and family in Tallahassee, Nevada and around the world. In life, he never met a stranger and never forgot his friends.Viewing will be at Strong and Jones Funeral Home on 629 W. Brevard Street, Tallahassee, FL, 32304 on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. followed by private graveside service at 3:00 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery on 1601 Old Bainbridge Road in Tallahassee. Out of respect for COVID-19 protocols the family is requesting that everyone observe the social distancing guidelines recommended by CDC (face coverings, spacing between individuals, etc.)