Willie J. Minton, Jr.Tallahassee, FL - Willie James Minton, Jr., 64, passed on Thursday, August 26, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 4, at Mt. Ararat Church Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service. He had worked for the CSX Railroad for 42 years. In his leisure time, he enjoyed hunting, playing checkers and watching sports. Cherishing precious memories are his sons: Willie James Minton, Jr. and Michael Minton; daughters: Carolyn M. Reese, Marilyn M. Reeves, Theresa M. (Clint) Winters, Prudence (Raymond) Parrish and Michelle M. Phillips; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gertrude Glenn Minton.