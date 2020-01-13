|
|
Willie J. Speed. Jr.
Tallahassee, FL - Willie James Speed, Jr., 68, of Tallahassee passed at Capital Regional on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Funeral services are 12 noon Thursday at the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL 850-942-1950. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing -visitation is 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at Tillman's. A graduate of the original Lincoln High School, Willie was a U.S. Navy veteran. Survivors include his son, Jamie Speed; daughter, Yolanda Speed; mother, Mrs. Ruthie Perry Leon; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters, Ruby Norton, Gwendolyn and Coretha Leon; brothers, Omega, Larry and Alvin (Barbara) Leon and Jefferey Jones and countless other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020