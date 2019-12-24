|
Willie J. Weatherspoon
Tallahassee - Willie James Weatherspoon "Coach Weatherspoon," 86, transitioned on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL.
Funeral service will be Saturday, December 28, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Jacob Chapel Baptist Church with burial at Southside Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, December 27, 2019 from 6PM - 7PM at Jacob Chapel Baptist Church.
He leaves precious memories to his wife, Emma Johnson Weatherspoon; 4 children, Gerald Weatherspoon (Aundretta Smith), Sandra Weatherspoon Crumpton (Derrick Crumpton), Rodney Weatherspoon (Yvette Weatherspoon) and Colleen Weatherspoon; 14 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019