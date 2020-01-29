|
Willie James Wood, Sr.
Willie James Wood, Sr., 79, of Quincy departed this life Monday, January 27, 2020 at home surrounded by family. A native of Gadsden County he was a member of Greater Tanner Chapel AME Church. Services will be 11 am, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Greater Tanner Chapel with burial at Sunnyvale, Quincy. Viewing will be 3 pm to 7 pm, Friday, January 31, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary, Quincy.
He is survived by his wife, Ruenella Wood, Quincy; daughters Linda Wood, Quincy, Tracy Wood-Robinson (Kevin), Quincy, and Shayla Wood (Calvin), Quincy; sons Willie J. Wood, Jr. (Earnestine), Monticello, and Travis Wood (Coswellyn), Quincy; brother, Love Wood; and sisters, Annie Biske (Harry), Clara Wood, and Barbara Smith (Arthur).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020