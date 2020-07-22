1/1
Willie Jefferson Anderson Sr.
Willie Jefferson Anderson, Sr.

Tallahassee, FL - Willie Jefferson Anderson, Sr., 64, of Tallahassee passed unexpectedly on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Graveside services, with COVID-19 restrictions, will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday in Barrow Hill (Shady Grove P.B. Church #2) Cemetery. Viewing is Friday 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Born in Perry, FL, Mr. Anderson had been a landscaper and antique collector. He was a cook who loved feeding his community. Survivors include his wife, Elouise M. Anderson; son, Elder Willie J. (Elect Lady LaKeshia) Anderson, Jr.; daughters, Belinda Granger and Marian Anderson; stepson, Antonio (Shakiera) Morrison; mother-in-law who was like a mother, Rev. Edith Holiday Austin; sisters, Charlie Mae McNeal, Patricia Ann Anderson and Kim Anderson-McNeal; brothers: Elijah (Gloria), Bobby (Jennifer), Gregory, Johnny, and Jerry Anderson and a host of other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
JUL
25
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Barrow Hill (Shady Grove P.B. Church #2) Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
