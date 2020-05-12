|
Willie Jones, Jr.
Tallahassee, FL - Willie Jones, Jr., 67, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Friday, May 8, 2020. Funeral services are 10:00 a.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950), with burial at 12 noon in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing is Thursday 4-6 p.m. at Tillman's. Mr. Jones was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a mill foreman at the Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution, retiring after 20 years of service. Cherishing precious memories are his wife, Julia Strickland Jones; son, Dorian (Zena) Jones; daughter, Kimberly (Danny Hillard) Jones; sister, Annie Louise (Jesse) Sheffa; two grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 12 to May 14, 2020