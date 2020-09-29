Willie L. RosierTallahassee FL - Willie Lenoris Rosier, 63, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Graveside services, with social distancing, are 12:00 noon Friday in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing will be Thursday 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Born in Wakulla County, Willie was a United States Army veteran and a mechanic and auto body repairman. Treasuring his love and legacy are his sister-caregiver, Nancy (Edward) Jackson; sisters: Pearly Rosier and Darceal Ayers; brothers: Henry L. (Pamela). James, Larry (Louise) and David Rosier; and numerous other relatives and friends. Willie's parents, John Henry and Ethel Lee Nelson Rosier and his brother, Charles and sister Tassie Bryant all predeceased him.