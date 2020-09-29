1/1
Willie L. Rosier
Willie L. Rosier

Tallahassee FL - Willie Lenoris Rosier, 63, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Graveside services, with social distancing, are 12:00 noon Friday in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing will be Thursday 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Born in Wakulla County, Willie was a United States Army veteran and a mechanic and auto body repairman. Treasuring his love and legacy are his sister-caregiver, Nancy (Edward) Jackson; sisters: Pearly Rosier and Darceal Ayers; brothers: Henry L. (Pamela). James, Larry (Louise) and David Rosier; and numerous other relatives and friends. Willie's parents, John Henry and Ethel Lee Nelson Rosier and his brother, Charles and sister Tassie Bryant all predeceased him.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
